Thanks to help from many community partners, the Northern Moore Family Resource Center (NMFRC), through its Santa’s Workshop program, was able to provide winter coats, a pair of shoes, a pair of pants and a shirt, along with three toys and two books, to over 400 children in the Robbins community this past Christmas.
Almost 100 families also left with a Christmas tree under which to place the gifts.
We would like to acknowledge and express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped with the effort, including: Community Presbyterian Church; the Southern Pines Rotary Club; Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Congregational Church of Pinehurst; the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills; Toys for Tots, and a special thanks to Jerry Townley, who delivered truckload upon truckload of toys from the warehouse in Aberdeen to Robbins; several knitting groups, including one from Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and one from Community Presbyterian Church; the Kiwanis Club of Seven Lakes; Foothills Outdoors contributed proceeds from its inaugural triathlon to help defray our out-of-pocket costs as well. Thanks to Lynne and William McDuffie for their leadership and commitment to our community; the Southern Pines Garden Club, which donated almost 100 live Christmas trees that families took home.
It means so much to all of us here at the Northern Moore Family Resource Center that so many organizations and individuals rallied together to help make Christmas happy and warm for so many families. Thanks to everyone who helped in any way.
Clare Ruggles
Executive Director, Northern Moore Family Resource Center
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
