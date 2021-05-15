The school board is one of the most essential groups in Moore County. Quality schools are vital for the students, the teachers and for the resale value of our homes.
The voters elected three new board members with the idea of bringing in new constructive ideas. Unfortunately, since then there seems to be nothing but chaos. Fellow boards members have been attacked, which only exacerbates the issues.
The voters want and expect cooperation and results. Any board member who feels that he or she can’t resolve their issue with the rest of the board without going public is non-constructive and should promptly resign.
Personal attacks are particularly cowardly and disgusting. I have known Libby Carter for over 10 years and she has done a great job for Moore County Schools, acknowledged by many.
In addition, she has received national recognition for elevating the Pinecrest Debate Team to the highest elite level in the country. She is also recognized for her work on the highly successful Annual Moore County Middle School Debate.
Ed Frick
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.