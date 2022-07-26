I was very pleased to learn the inaugural USGA’s Adaptive Open for golfers with disabilities would take place July 18-20 at Pinehurst No. 6.
I immediately offered The Arc of Moore County’s support and assistance to tournament officials and the USGA, and we have promoted it heavily through our newsletters and social media presence.
However, I was disappointed to read that USGA officials described the categories for those with disabilities as “impairments.” Terms like “arm impairment, intellectual impairment, visual impairment” and so on. “Impairments” evoke negative connotations and could be more aptly described as “conditions” or “disabilities.”
Recently, I received an email from the USGA about the Adaptive Open. In it, a standout teaching professional from Alabama was described as a competitor who “suffers” from cerebral palsy.
Not to be overly sensitive, but this kind of terminology needs to be reworked. Many of us see disability as natural and not something to be “suffered.” In my work with people with disabilities, I have found that most do not perceive their condition as a negative.
At The Arc, we strive to educate people on how to reflect a more person-centered and respectful approach to our constituents and their families. Words do matter.
Wendy Carter, Executive Director
The Arc of Moore County
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
