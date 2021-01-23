Just a week away from the insurgency of the Capitol, The Pilot published a well-written article about a young female military officer who strains credulity with her actions and words.
She talks about leading a peaceful delegation to the Capitol on the very day that a revolt took place against our government. Coincidence? This past year, she brazenly defied the closing down of the Southern Pines playground due to restrictions put in place because of the pandemic and was charged with injury to personal property.
She is intelligent enough to follow protocol regarding the trip to Washington so that her actions could not be classified as dangerous or seditious, but her words following the attack on the Capitol reveal the person within.
After telling people to “Stay Calm,” alleging that her concerns are about American values, her rhetoric verges off into rants, including the speech about 80 million people who “hate you with all the same hatred of every genocide that has ever happened.” She pulls out all the stops, ending with “Love you guys.”
Donald Trump pulled the same strings, inciting people over his four-year presidency with lies and incendiary comments that led to the insurrection. Realize that she is on the same wavelength, and is equally capable of inciting trouble and violence, leading not to a more cohesive and peaceful society, but one that becomes ever more divided and violent.
Cheryl Mensch
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
