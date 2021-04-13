On a visit to Pinehurst — from my home in Virginia Beach — to see my mother, I was thrilled to step inside a bookstore after a year of COVID-induced exile from all sorts of stores. Emboldened by my recent vaccination, I was yearning to explore shelves of books.
How fortunate to discover The Country Bookshop, a gem of a place where I kept finding new delights on the beautifully arranged displays and in the alcoves. Board books for a new grandchild? Check. A well-curated poetry section? Check. Complex and unusual jigsaw puzzles? Check. A table of staff-recommended books with descriptions to spur curiosity? Yes, that too.
Of course, I could have spent the whole day, but when my arms were laden with books and boxes of stationery, I had to head to the check-out. One can tell a lot about a community by the presence of a thriving and eclectic independent bookstore, and I learned from the young man at the register that this store has been operating for 67 years.
Bravo, Southern Pines. I will return soon to this delightful literary hub.
Esther M. Diskin
Norfolk, Va.
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
