I opposed the recent drag queen show at the Sunrise Theater, but not for gayness; I don’t care if people are gay. Or, if they want to have a drag queen show, it should be at the “gentleman’s” club, not the local community theater.
The Sunrise used to be an independent theater showing independent films, but they seem to have lost their way.
In June they had “Gay Pride Month”. Again, I don’t care, but then have a “Straight Pride Month” — equal opportunity. Better yet, just stick to independent films for all audiences.
I moved here eight years ago and went weekly to films and volunteered. No more. Until I see a public announcement of a change in leadership and direction, I will no longer support this theater.
Don’t want this in Moore County? Don’t support the Sunrise until they commit to a change in direction. Great community resource lost to wokeness.
Lynn Goldhammer
Pinehurst
