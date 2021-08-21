In addition to various letters to the editor and now a column, Mr. Lasala continues his crusade against wearing a mask and getting a vaccine.
In his most recent column, he seems to suggest that both protective measures against COVID-19 are needless and it isn’t a big deal since upward of 98 percent of people infected with COVID survive.
To the first point, the vast majority of medical doctors agree that protective measures like masking and social distancing can reduce the number of people that get COVID-19.
The government is also in the business of mandating protective measures to make its citizens safer. For instance, as a society, we have agreed that drunk driving should be illegal. Drunk drivers can harm other drivers even if these drivers are sober and wearing a seat belt.
The government also mandates that people wear clothes in public. Some might want the freedom to run around in their birthday suits, but you would get thrown out of the local grocery store if you tried it there.
How callous is it that Mr. Lasala is so dismissive of that 1-2 percent of the population that died from COVID? A much wiser man than either of the two of us said to seek out that one lost sheep even if the rest of the flock is intact.
Furthermore, 1-2 percent of the American population is approximately 3-4 million people. I’m willing to wear a mask and get vaccinated to save these millions of people. Other people, though, seem unwilling to protect their fellow Americans.
Erik Tracy
Aberdeen
