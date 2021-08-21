In addition to various letters to the editor and now a column, Mr. Lasala continues his crusade against wearing a mask and getting a vaccine.

In his most recent column, he seems to suggest that both protective measures against COVID-19 are needless and it isn’t a big deal since upward of 98 percent of people infected with COVID survive.

To the first point, the vast majority of medical doctors agree that protective measures like masking and social distancing can reduce the number of people that get COVID-19.

The government is also in the business of mandating protective measures to make its citizens safer. For instance, as a society, we have agreed that drunk driving should be illegal. Drunk drivers can harm other drivers even if these drivers are sober and wearing a seat belt.

The government also mandates that people wear clothes in public. Some might want the freedom to run around in their birthday suits, but you would get thrown out of the local grocery store if you tried it there.

How callous is it that Mr. Lasala is so dismissive of that 1-2 percent of the population that died from COVID? A much wiser man than either of the two of us said to seek out that one lost sheep even if the rest of the flock is intact.

Furthermore, 1-2 percent of the American population is approximately 3-4 million people. I’m willing to wear a mask and get vaccinated to save these millions of people. Other people, though, seem unwilling to protect their fellow Americans.

Erik Tracy

Aberdeen

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days