Having just read William Shaw’s editorial “Robes Hid it All,” I find myself in a stunned, jaw-dropping state of mind. To reply adequately to his many points would take pages of The Pilot, so I’ll limit myself to some general thoughts.
First, it is my sincere belief that the right generally looks at the left in bemusement and confusion about how they can ignore evidence and have such strong views based solely on emotion. The left, on the other hand, generally reacts to the right with hatred, condemnation and a belief that views of the right are somehow illegitimate.
Shaw’s opinion column displays a surprising lack of understanding about how the American system of government works. For Shaw to somehow blame the Supreme Court for bad laws enacted by Congress and upheld by activist liberal justices is ridiculous. The court simply has returned the responsibility to the states, where it always belonged.
The left can simply work through their legislatures to enact laws to their liking, if they can generate enough support. To ignore that process and simply spew hatred, threaten judges, loot and burn property to force their opinions into law is as un-American as you can get.
I’d suggest that Shaw take a high school civics class to learn how our government works. In the meantime, he should read his own editorial and reflect on what has driven him to this state of hatred and intolerance.
Don MacIlvaine
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
