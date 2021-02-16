I voted for Donald Trump. He is not a perfect human being and neither am I. Show me one. As Jesus said, “Let he among you who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Donald Trump was elected president four years ago. He came into office as a complete outsider to the Washington establishment. He immediately moved forward to: bring jobs back to America; significantly reduce unemployment, especially in minority groups; bring us the greatest improvement in GDP that we had seen in decades; stand face to face with despots who were trying to destroy America; bring parity of contributions to the United Nations and caused the Middle East to become more peaceful than it had been for many years. He approached his position with no thought of personal gain but with the interests of the citizens of the United States as his foremost agenda.
From day one, he was the nemesis of establishment Washington and for this he was hated by those in power. Since he was an outsider, they found it impossible to grant him credit for his many accomplishments.
Impeachment is the ultimate proof of their total disdain for an outsider who dared to come to Washington and shake up their normal way of doing things. I’m afraid that the USA will never be great again.
Ray Fiorillo
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
