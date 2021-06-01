Year after year, education advocates in Moore County have cried out in support of fully funding the budget request of the Moore County Board of Education. There have been petitions. There have been social media calls to action. There have been massive grass-roots efforts to pack every seat at Board of Commissioners budget hearings.
But not this year. This year, the proposed budget for Moore County Schools is being met not with just silence, but with defiance from longtime public school supporters in this county.
You see, education advocates know how to use Google. They researched the per pupil funding model proposed by Board of Education member David Hensley, adopted by MCS Superintendent Bob Grimesey, and recommended by the Board of Education to our county commissioners. The proposal was copied and pasted from ALEC, an organization that exists for the primary purpose of lobbying elected officials for the defunding of traditional public schools.
This budget request by our Board of Education is an abomination, and it will hurt public education funding in Moore County for years to come. We could talk about fixed costs. We could talk about the uncertainty of enrollment numbers. We could talk about the dangers of putting a price on each child’s head, regardless of their specific educational need. We could talk about the failure of the state’s per pupil funding formula.
But why should we talk about any of those things? The Moore County Board of Education isn’t listening, and neither is Dr. Grimesey.
Instead, maybe we should talk about why those of us in the community who have always supported MCS have all suddenly become so silent.
Christy Bowman
West End
