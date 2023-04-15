The school board’s proposed “Parents’ Bill of Rights” should be viewed as a concerning precedent regarding the rights of trans people. Requiring school staff to receive permission before addressing transgender students by their preferred name or pronoun strikes me as complete absurdity.
Why shouldn’t it be up to the students how they are referred to?
Furthermore, why only make this distinction for transgender students, and how would that ever be enforced? Without the student admitting it, how is the staff to determine if they are transgender?
If a student named Samatha wants to be referred to as Sam, should we require the written consent of a parent in fear of them being transgender? Even if the policy was in some way enforced, it is unclear to me what the point is and what possible good could come of it. The policy will not stop transgender kids from existing and will only serve to harm them.
The only conclusion I can draw is that this policy is meant to delegitimize the existence of trans people and force them into being referred to as what other people decide they should be. Speaking as a student at Pinecrest, most students will call students by their preferred name and pronouns regardless of policy or what staff is forced to call them.
Jared Kaufman
Seven Lakes
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
