Why has North Carolina only administered 26 percent of the COVID vaccine that has been shipped to the state since Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines were approved?
Pfizer had shipped 949,650 doses through Jan. 18 and Moderna had shipped to this state 971,270 doses as of the same date. The disappointment and what needs to be explained by our governor is why had only 500,352 doses of both vaccines being administered thru Jan. 18?
Why have health departments, hospitals and clinics not done a better job of getting the other available COVID doses administered?
In addition, why did the state administer 181,513 doses of vaccine the week of Jan. 11, but for the week of Jan. 18 the total doses administered dropped almost in half to only 99,919? We now know it cannot be a lack of available vaccines.
So why the drop in doses administered? The state, county and local facilities need to do a much better job with getting the available COVID vaccine into patients’ arms.
All the statistics used in this letter came from North Carolina’s own data.
How are we going to eradicate this killer letting doses sit on shelves?
Jerry Hart
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
