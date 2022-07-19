This is my second letter to the editor on this topic of solar energy. I am responding to an article from June 22, “Company Withdraws Application for Carthage Solar Farm.”
Again I ask, why do solar panels need to be “well-concealed behind planted or existing vegetation (or combination of the two.”)?
We need to re- evaluate what things need to be “well-concealed.” How about junk cars stored on private property? They are not well-concealed. Old, dilapidated mobile homes with busted out windows are not well-concealed. Trash disposed of along the roadways is not well-concealed.
Why do solar panels need to be well-concealed?
Solar panels provide us with energy to live, work and play. Solar panels reduce our need from using “unsustainable” fossil fuel. Crops can be grown under solar panels. That’s a double dip for landowners planting crops or renting out their acreage.
Susan Hulbert
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.