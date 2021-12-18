Who shops for groceries in your family? We have a very nice selection in our local Moore County area, from good prices to good selections.
I wonder who among us is expressing a need for yet another grocery store? Is it the residents who shop or is it the developers and grocery store corporations who are pressing for Publix? I have never been to Publix. That is the name of the proposed new grocery store in the Target shopping complex according to recent Pilot articles.
But, there is one name missing in that list of food stores in our area. In my family, we would save time and gas if we did not have to drive to Cary for a shopping experience that is unanimously preferred. That is Trader Joe’s. I would be interested in opinions of other residents who want to have a voice in adding shopping centers and the stores that will be offered to us, the paying patrons. Hopefully the planning board will read your opinions.
Karleen Hubley, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
