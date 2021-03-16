Once again Nick Lasala has produced an opinion in The Pilot without substance or accuracy. Following his embarrassing and obnoxious statement in a previous article that people who refused to wear masks were “patriots,” he has now published a long, blathering essay on the lack of leadership in our time.
Nowhere in his op-ed “Where Are The Leaders” does he give specific examples of current leadership issues, nor does he offer concrete solutions to his proposed problem. He is only offering his ideas about leadership concepts.
Has he not been paying attention to what is happening with leadership in Congress with courageous leaders now following and voting their conscience instead of just following the bizarre party line of a “stolen election”?
Don Harnum
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
