Folks, I don’t trust the mail system. Over many years, thousands of brave men and women have given their lives fighting to protect our country. Thousands more have been wounded and many more were permanently disfigured.
Their blood was shed unselfishly so we can remain free and enjoy all this country has to offer — and that includes the right to vote.
To honor those who gave their lives so we can be free, I will stand in line for however long it takes to cast my vote in person. It is the least I can do to honor them for what they have done. I will watch as my vote is put into the machine and tabulated.
The brave service men and women will know their service was not in vain, at least for me. I will wear a mask and I will practice social distancing when in line, but I will vote in person.
Bill Reynolds
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
