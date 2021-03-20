I am writing in response to the recent column by Harry Bronkar. Although I would take issue with much of the column, the main thing I want to address is his closing paragraph, where he calls for Christians to give President Biden their backing and to support him with their prayers.
While I do pray for President Biden, and respect him as holder of the office of President of the United States, he is unfortunately promoting a number of policies, especially in the area of sexuality, gender and abortion that are in direct opposition to biblical teaching.
For that reason, I am not able to back him, but do pray that he and others in his administration will turn to the Bible for direction and honor the directives that God has given for holy living.
Christine Abbott
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
