I’ll begin by saying that I am a Democrat — not a liberal, not a progressive, just a Democrat. I have voted for Republicans, conservatives, Democrats and liberals. I vote for candidates that I believe have good ideas and that I believe will help my community, be it my town, county, state or country. I’m not party first. I am community first.
I’ll also say that I plan on voting for Joe Biden.
I am doing that because I believe he is a good man with a good heart, someone who cares for this country and will serve it through his leadership and by bringing in good people that will help him in that endeavor.
For the love of country, I ask those that plan on voting for Donald Trump to think long and hard before pulling that lever or sending in that ballot.
If one ever needed proof of that, then the stunning revelations about his disdain for those that have devoted their lives and/or given their lives for this country in selfless sacrifice should convince you.
I am sure there are those that will discount this information as fake news. But I ask those people to consider Donald Trump’s past statements about Sen. John McCain or his comments about those that served in Vietnam as being suckers as just a sample of his lack of leadership and his unfit nature to be the commander in chief. Enough is enough.
Donald Trump does not deserve your vote or the vote of anyone who believes in the sacrifice made by these men and women.
Neil Olson
Pinehurst
