The reason we need to adopt teaching Critical Race Theory is because kids are not born racist. If teaching is biased, they will learn bias.
It is not to teach white children that white people are bad. It is certainly not to teach them that Black people are victims. It is to open their eyes to the inequities that occur on a daily basis in these United States and the history that set up this system.
Open dialogue is a marvelous tool but cannot take place if children don’t see the bias that exists. We need to ensure they are not educated to become biased.
Susan Mocsny Thomas
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Our Country was founded in 1776, not 1619. The CRT wants to teach children that our country is based on evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.