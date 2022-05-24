In your recent editorial castigating school board member Philip Holmes, you rightly argued that only “age appropriate” books should be in our schools. But then you went completely berserk and stated that these decisions should be left to “experts” who, in your words, are “the people trained in literature and education.”
During my 45 years practicing law, I cannot remember a trial in which only one side used an “expert.”
Invariably, opposing “experts” who rendered totally contradictory opinions, was standard trial practice. Lawyers define an “ex- pert” as someone who lives more than 50 miles away.
You want experts? OK, let’s allow Mr. Holmes and his followers to select the expert. Or, Mr. Holmes will select two experts and you will select two experts.
But if there is a tie, Mr. Holmes’ experts get to select the tie-breaking fifth expert.
In Moore County, would you honestly accept an expert who got his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkley, his master’s from San Francisco University, and his PhD from NYU, and who is an avowed atheist?
Or how about an expert who got her degree from Brigham Young University, her master’s from Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Mississippi, and who is a devout Baptist and teaches that any abortion is murder?
The overwhelming evidence shows that the collective thought of members comprising the community itself are the most reliable “experts” to determine the content of their schools’ curriculum. And communities can differ about the content, there’s nothing wrong with that.
Finally, if community members discover curriculum content that is unacceptable to them, and if the educators will not remove it, the solution, which the so-called experts greatly fear, is still the common sense found in the ballot box.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
