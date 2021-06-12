The May 2 column by Michael Smith made me do some Googling. I wanted to know what are the changes in net worth of U.S. senators and representatives from the time they were elected to the present.
I found an article that found out that while the median American citizen saw his or her household net worth decrease from 2004 to 2012 by an annual rate of about 1 percent , a total increase of $316.5 million in assets held by all members of Congress (in the study) had occurred in the same time period.
Who is watching the watchers? Looks like no one, and Michael Smith is on to something. I hope he and other distinguished reporters never stop exposing the obvious corruption by our politicians on both sides of the aisle.
Dr. A. Badawy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.