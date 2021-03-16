Who Stands to Gain?
What’s wrong with this picture? The U.S. government awarded $1.95 billion to a select number of pharmacy companies for “production and national delivery” of vaccines at “Warp Speed.”
In 2020 the PREP Act broadened its waiver of liability. In the PREP Act, Congress released certain persons and entities from liability to ensure that “potentially life-saving countermeasures will be efficiently developed, deployed, and administered.”
That means that the manufacturers, distributors, formulators, packagers, marketers, prescribers, etc of the vaccines are exempt from liability in the event of adverse reactions to the vaccines. I’d say that’s a pretty broad waiver of liability. What business wouldn’t want to participate in that get-out-of-jail-free plan?
Then the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for specific vaccines to be given to people. The Emergency-Use category of drugs, and biological products is not full licensure by FDA. The FDA’s full-licensure process includes Phase 4, monitoring for long term adverse reaction.
So all those who have been vaccinated are now participants in Phase 4 long-term studies. That’s why all the documentation of the vaccination process is required; manufacturer, lot number, expiration date, site of manufacture, distribution method, on and on.
Did you know that your tax dollars subsidized the manufacture of vaccines? Did you know that the vaccine players are exempt from litigation? Did you know that you have enrolled in Phase 4 study of the vaccine? This is big time scary to me. I am going to wait until the ordinary regulatory process is complete.
Follow the money. Who stands to gain from all the monetary and non-monetary resources poured into “Warp Speed?” And who is on the hook for all the resources put into this yet uncompleted research and development?
Susan Hulbert
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Susan, so I take it you would rather have had a normally paced process to develop the vaccines. Correct?
Are you and your neighbors willing to wait 10-15 years for that to happen? Or, is the country better off with a vaccine available to those that want it now? I am grateful I am fully vaccinated at warp speed.
https://www.historyofvaccines.org/content/articles/vaccine-development-testing-and-regulation
Lastly, my beef with the pandemic is the way the goobermint has used it to fund massive pork projects (several times). The latest bill has only 9% of the funding going toward covid relief according to some estimates.
