The recent editorial by The Pilot served notice that the current school board is led by a group of ideologues. I am very pleased to see them called what they most assuredly are.
The school board is historically nonpartisan, yet these three ran last year as a ticket: three names on all the signage. I knew then, there was little interest or understanding of education; but, rather it was a cultural war tactic. The reality of this strategy is really best described as cowardice, because they refuse, nay, ban examination.
Board Chair Robert Levy responded to The Pilot’s editorial by writing a post for Facebook, entitled Poison Pen. First, writing a response on Facebook is cowardly in itself; you’re preaching to the choir. If your thinking cannot stand the test of examination, it might not be seaworthy. Closer examination is required. Don’t restrict debate or move locations to short circuit questions. Where’s the courage of your beliefs?
Mr. Levy poses several questions, among them: Who would be against students reading at least four books per year? Doesn’t this foster critical thinking? Isn’t this developing a habit of reading? Won’t this make our children better students?
All of that might be true, but when the school board is banning books (limiting the scope of books available) and banning any discussion of gender or race, this is not in the best interest of the students. This is especially true when our body politic is engaged in banning anything that disagrees with their perception, regardless of facts, regardless of history.
Where is the logic in requiring students to only choose from books approved by you? Where do we test our thinking? Logic has left the building and we need it back. Just who is grooming whom? This cowardice is antithetical to education.
Rodney Harter
Aberdeen
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
