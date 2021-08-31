In a recent letter to the editor, Nick Lasala lamented about political hypocrisy. Perhaps he was on to something.
When the citizens of Texas wanted to have the freedom to do what they wanted in the privacy of their own bedrooms, the Texas conservatives fought against this freedom. When gay individuals across the country wanted the ability to get married, conservatives fought against this. When women asked to have control over their own health care decisions, conservatives fought against this.
When athletes chose to kneel during the national anthem, many individuals (some of whom I presume are conservative) argued against this. So, yes, Mr. Lasala, there does seem to be an innate reaction for one political party to exert their control over the world around them.
Erik Tracy
Aberdeen
