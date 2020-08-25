Was David Bailey’s recent letter to the editor (“Who Has it Right?”) meant to be satire? It must be because he uses the words “defend the truth” and “Donald Trump” in the same sentence.
This is the president whose lies/misleading statements count is over 16,000 since taking office, starting with a stupid lie about the size of his inaugural crowd. We should have known we were in trouble then.
I realize it’s hard to know if there’s any truth in the media these days, but citing Fox News in general and Sean Hannity in particular as being the only truth-tellers is hilarious (and frightening.) Fox News is, with a few exceptions, “Trump TV.” Sean Hannity doesn’t tell the truth; he spins conspiracy theories along with his pals Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Unfortunately, CNN and MSNBC aren’t much better on “the other side.”
How are we to know what to believe anymore, now that integrity and honesty seem to be in such short supply? Apparently, Mr. Bailey has decided that those who tell him what he wants to hear are the ones who “have it right.”
Patricia Blume
Pinehurst
