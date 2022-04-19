I am in agreement with Southern Pines Town Council member Ann Petersen’s concern about allowing a developer to create rezoning criteria. This situation is wrong, as it allows bias and a conflict of interest in creating the zoning rules.
Zoning should be under the responsibility of the town only and not third-party business with a direct interest in the ruling. Town governments are charged with developing local rules, not with delegating this process to individuals outside of the governing body with conflicts of interest.
This is akin to hiring the fox to design your hen house. Whose interests are served with this decision?
Jacqueline Barrows, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
