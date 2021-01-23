Regarding Ms. Murphy’s Dec. 23 story on the $200,000 Moore County Schools settlement: “...Her case also accuses the school of deleting school surveillance footage to protect Evans once the Moore County Sheriff’s Office began investigating. Moore County Schools Police referred the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office in early 2017...”
Just wondering: why did this matter get referred to the Moore Sheriff’s Office for investigating instead of the SBI? Isn’t there a conflict of interest when one local law enforcement agency investigates another, especially with apparent overlapping jurisdictions?
And then the surveillance video gets deleted? Isn’t that called spoliation of evidence?
Sue Veasey
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
