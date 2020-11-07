In response to D.G. Martin, I am tired of limousine liberals who think they know why I would vote for Donald Trump. Because I don’t agree with you, I must be racist, misogynist and want to turn back to the clock to (the days of) Andy Griffith.
I ran a business in New Jersey with a crew of more diversity than you could even imagine. Our business had one criteria: You had to be qualified. We didn’t care about anything else. I vote the same way.
Donald Trump never had a chance against the swamp — you don’t like him, I get that. But unlike me, you think it’s all about personality, and of course you believe the lies.
I think it’s about what he has done. He has a record on black unemployment, female unemployment, prison reform, tax reform (and not just for the rich, as the media portrays it).
There were employees I didn’t like, but if they could do the job that’s what counted. Too bad you can’t be as fair.
I am an American who wants to see us prosper regardless of race, ethnicity or religion. It is you who are small-minded, elitist — you don’t know me and are incapable of knowing who I am. I am an educated, white, ex-New Jersey suburban woman, and I can discern the difference between a Trump bigot and an educated white man. Who are you?
Mary Ann Gerney
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
