The meeting for the future of the Whitehall tract was instructive in the fact that it showed the discrepancy between saving nature and busing 100 people for events requiring new accommodations and construction ( therefore, trucks) and reducing charming natural trails to asphalt. Also, for dog-loving walkers, the plans seems to relegate them to a tiny area.
It became apparent that the plans, including making offices for the Parks and Recreation staff in the beautiful house, were already set for the most part. The survey people participated in was a distraction.
How can 600-plus people have voted on something they never experienced and, therefore, do not understand its beauty and peace? Since the goal is to support the woodpecker and the longleaf pines among other, passive activities that do not disrupt their habitat are critical. What are passive activities? Dog walking, hiking, meditation, yoga, nature talks, etc. Concerts, especially for over 100 people, are a serious disruption to not only woodpeckers but deer, fox squirrels and other wildlife that thrive in the bucolic environment.
Other parks and venues in the county feature sports, music, festivals and do quite well.
The special ambience and pristine natural environment of Whitehall is its strength. To compromise this natural treasure would be a travesty!
While having offices in the middle of this natural beauty is tempting to all, we feel the best use would be for natural exhibits, classrooms, book meetings, meditation and other therapies helped by the surrounding.
Whether the town of Southern Pines will listen to the real voices for a natural park is to be seen. Please, please, please, listen to to the many people who have contributed to this article.
Annmarie Clark
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
