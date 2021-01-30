In his response to the brouhaha over his comments before the “Stop the Steal” rally, David Hensley suggests they are an opportunity for students to apply critical thinking.
During his campaign for a seat on the School Board, he touted his superior decision-making ability, as evidenced by his successful military and business careers, presumably driven by his strong critical thinking.
Irrespective of the attack on the Capitol, his support of the “Stop the Steal” rally protesting the certification of the electoral college vote by Congress shows that he has either bought into baseless conspiracy theories pushing non-existent cases of massive voter fraud or he knows that Joe Biden won the election fair and square but supports keeping Trump in power by non-democratic means, such as having the vice president unilaterally change the results in certain states, anyway.
So, which is it? A failure of critical thinking or a breach of his military oath and civic duty?
Tom McCabe, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page:https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
