If I am fully vaccinated and/or wear a mask against SARS-CoV-2 then I should be lauded for wearing my medical seat belt. Demanding others to do the same is the equivalent of driving with my seat belt on and getting upset when I see a passing driver without theirs.
Science is with me on this one. So, if you continue to rail against the mask-less and (experimental) vaccine holdouts then it is a clear indicator you do not really believe the science.
I had expected more from the Bible Belt. With a church on every corner, one would assume its faith to be in the God, whose house folks enter every Sunday. According to the Bible in those churches, Messiah has conquered death and hell, and taken on our infirmities. He said that those who try to hold on to their lives will lose it and those who give it up freely will gain it.
Perhaps it’s just a social club then. Maybe some are new to the faith or haven’t been taught properly at their “seeker friendly” church. I would hate to think that folks don’t believe what they learn in Sunday School.
And for those who would wield the false social gospel in retort by perverting the “Golden Rule,” please reread the words of Jesus who said, “Do not suppose I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword.”
Perhaps I’m stepping too harshly on toes. Although that is exactly what Jesus would do. Crisis always reveals where our faith and trust lie. Is yours in the god of the state and its ministers of morality and truth? Or are you abiding in the True Vine?
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
I'm wondering, does The Pilot print this guys letters to incite or possibly just to annoy people?
John Misiaszek
