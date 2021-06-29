I’m currently reading Jon Meacham’s book on President George H.W Bush, “Destiny and Power.” It‘s a great read and I recommend it for anyone who is interested in the American presidency.
The chapter I just finished describes President Bush’s turmoil about whether to go back on his 1988 campaign pledge “Read my lips … no new taxes.” He meant every word of that pledge when he made it but two years later, it was clear that our budget deficit needed to be dealt with and the political reality was that both spending cuts and tax increases were needed to stem the red ink. By the way, the deficit he was looking at was a tiny fraction of today’s deficit. He knew that going back on his pledge might cost him his next election — he was right — but he ultimately decided that he needed to put the country’s future before his political career. It was a courageous decision.
The country’s annual budget deficit today is roughly 20 times what it was then, but all of President Bush’s recent successors have ignored it. The political courage to do something about it simply doesn’t exist in Washington.
The actions President Bush took produced results that extended through the Clinton presidency but since then, we’ve been on a death spiral which will not end well. Here’s the record since then:
- President George W. Bush began his presidency with a national debt of $5.8 trillion and doubled it to $11.6 trillion.
- President Obama nearly doubled it again, from $11.6 trillion to $20.2 trillion.
- President Trump increased it from $20.2 trillion to $26.9 trillion in just one term.
- President Biden is adding $3.5 trillion in his first year and his foot is on the accelerator, not the brake.
Where’s the courage to stop this madness?
John Rowerdink
Pinehurst
