With the gas crisis coming to an end and the Colonial Pipeline back up and running, it is quite sad and revealing about the nature of the American people when crises like these occur.
The fighting (spitting included) for positions in gas lines, hoarding of gas, 50-gallon containers and topping off tanks when it was really not necessary show the rest of the world what kind of people we are in times of crisis, when we should be uniting, helping each other, thinking of others in way greater need.
It happened with the outset of the pandemic with the hoarding of toilet paper, sanitizers and all things that were necessary. It happens every time there’s a shortage or inconvenience of any kind.
It seems to me that the governor’s plea for “reasonable” gas consumption, staying home when possible, “not to hoard gas” set off a reverse reaction among us — situations worsened because of the governor’s pleas. He should have said nothing, and things might have been better.
Someone must help us employ a sharing and caring way to “survive” in times of crisis.
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
