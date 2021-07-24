In 1983, my husband and I arrived in Southern Pines from Southport, Conn. It was a change for us, but one we came to love and appreciate.
When people asked about the area’s positive features, we said the kindness and decency of the people. Even in disagreement, there was still an air of acceptance given to another with differing views.
Recently, this feature has gone by the wayside along with the beauty of the area. Both are eroded by overdevelopment and an air of self-importance. None of this was more evident than at the recent Board of Education meeting. I was appalled by the lack of decency and respect by most of the people in the audience. Name calling, degrading of people on and within the board seemed to be the norm. Refusal to follow the simple request of the chair to hold applause was met with boos and more calling out.
At one point, my neighbor leaned to me and said one man who spoke “scared” her. I had to agree. Brandishing a Bible is certainly not the teachings of the book, which he held high.
These meetings are meant to generate conversations so our opinions can be placed into record. Obviously, the format does not create dialogue. However, it is what it is and we need to respect that whether we agree with it or not.
This is definitely not the Moore County of past years. It is now impossible to have differing views without being labeled. What we are seeing here is what we saw on the national level, and it is called “bullying.”
Please consider how your words and actions are eroding this beautiful county. Work together, without judgment, and be willing to listen and respect a differing view with decency.
Beth Walker
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
