When I voted to elect Barry Goldwater for president, I had all the answers. Nowadays, not so much.
But I do know some things. As they do every year, right-wing groups opposing the “right to choose” will erect mock graveyards filled with little white crosses to call attention to the babies murdered by abortion.
Yet few, if any, pro-life churches and schools will be displaying little white crosses for the children — already born — murdered in our schools.
But, as day follows night, right-wing groups will tell us that their constitutional right to bear arms trumps protecting our children from gun violence. It is sadly comical that we think we can provide any world leadership or help other countries manage their affairs when we are so dysfunctional as to be losing track of our mass shootings because of their frequency.
Protecting our children from gun violence should not be a political issue; it should be a bipartisan duty.
It is unfathomable to me that our Congress can be divided on this issue. The legislation necessary to execute this duty should be unanimous, yet only a small minority of Republicans are willing to work on this problem in good faith.
Voting a straight Democratic ticket puts one in the company of extreme leftists like Elizabeth Warren, and that is distasteful for a fiscal conservative like myself.
But as long as there is room in Congress for the “I-won’t-be-bullied-into-giving-up-my-constitutional-rights” attitude when it comes time to address gun violence, I won’t vote for another Republican, not for president, not for Congress, not for dog catcher.
Sam Dreher
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.