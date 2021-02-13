The Pilot’s recent editorial decrying BOE member David Hensley’s harmful words while praising his “good questions and strong arguments” reminds me of the early Trump days when we heard his enablers: “I don’t agree with the things he’s saying but he’s given us tax cuts (for the rich) and conservative judges.”
And The Pilot’s support of Rep. Hudson left us with shameful and disqualifying votes to overturn a free and fair election after an insurrection. Those red MAGA-hatted storm troopers in the Capitol were reminiscent of Hitler’s Brown Shirts in his early days.
The time to stop fascism is in its infancy before “Take back our country” leads to “Take over our country” and before “Don’t believe in government or science or judges or facts or the media” leads to “Just believe in me.”
And if we cannot stop it at the local level, how do we expect to prevent it from infecting our national discourse with “March to the Capitol and kick some ass?”
When will the next local yahoo flaunt norms and rules and laws, gain publicity through his or her efforts, then run for office? Such people are not truly conservative, nor are they Christian. They are just like the thugs that invaded the Capitol and the enablers that spurred them on.
Chuck Minichiello
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.