I started playing wheelchair tennis in Cary in September 2020, and this program changed my life.
After my surgical accident on June 18, 2019, I lost my job as an accountant and was severely depressed. I needed something to do with my life. I had played tennis during my childhood all the way through high school and college.
Getting back on the court, I was having those competitive needs being met.
I played in my first tournament Sept. 11, 2021, exactly one year after starting wheelchair tennis. I also received a grant to have my own sports wheelchair made.
She’s pink and I’ve named her Trixie, which means Bringer of Joy.
Playing wheelchair tennis with Wheel Serve NC has introduced me to a new circle of friends. They are players who are veteran amputees, cancer survivors, have cerebral palsy, have multiple sclerosis, people from diving and pool accidents or auto accidents and more.
Some use a wheelchair all the time. Others have forearm crutches, and there are those that have prosthetic legs. We all meet up and no one feels different. We play hard and laugh. We talk smack to each other but also encourage each other. It’s a group that is so very special to me.
I can’t wait to grow this group in the Sandhills.
Carrie Cleary, Pinehurst
