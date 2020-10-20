In response to Steve Bouser’s recent column in The Pilot, I too was thinking of how dire things are now. But then, I look back on my lifetime to riots, the assassination of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy, Kent State, Vietnam protests, and so it goes.
However, one thing is really on my mind. The generation before mine, which fought in the two World Wars, truly gave back to their country. My generation of baby boomers, we seem to be the “takers.”
We have ignored what damage we are doing to our world through trashing it, denying climate change and just plain pleasing ourselves. Beaches which used to be pristine are now covered in plastic trash, the ocean is polluted, animals are going extinct because they cannot adapt fast enough to the changes in the environment.
I could go on and on, but what I miss is the social contract we shared in this country: to serve it, our people, to leave a better place for those who follow us.
Instead, we leave them a terrible mess.
Jessie Mackay
Pinehurst
