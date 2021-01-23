When does it become time for someone to admit that what they thought was true was not? In this age of social media “echo chambers” and angry news the answer is, increasingly, not at all.
As the time since Nov. 3 has shown us, President Trump and his believers simply refuse to acknowledge that he could have lost. The only answer they seem to have is he was “cheated” and the only rightful outcome had to be a Trump victory.
Living in Moore County, which is predominantly Republican, it’s easier to believe that our country is only made up of the same like-minded people. When what happens in our little piece of American does not match up to the country as a whole, it appears it must not be real and therefore “false.” Those behind the different perspectives become the enemy.
Wanting something to be different from reality is hard to take for many. Social media has made it easier to find like-minded people to commiserate with so the mistrust lingers on. Better to surround yourself with others who agree with you then to open yourself up for different perspectives.
With so much attention being focused on the “cheating” swing states, it seems logical that if something really had happened it would have been uncovered in the 50+ lawsuit challenges. The problem with taking something to a court is you have to have actual proof, not just tweets, outlandish press conferences and social media conspiracy theories.
The process has played out. If you don’t like the outcome, put your efforts into the next election and get behind candidates. Spending time on “the steal” is a waste of time. Democracy is messy but it usually gets it right.
Dave Zaborski
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
