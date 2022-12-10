Like many readers, I have spent the past few days thinking about the power outage in Moore County and I only have one question to ask the perpetrators: What was the point?
Since the perps issued no letters or rambling manifestos, we have no idea what they were trying to achieve. Were we being punished for some activity the perps consider to go against their beliefs? Were they trying to show how vulnerable our infrastructure is? Were they getting revenge for what they feel are unfair practices by the power company?
Since there has been no communication from the perps to explain away their activity as noble, we have no idea. So if they were trying to teach someone a lesson, we don’t know what the lesson is. If they believe that this activity will somehow gain support for their cause, they are sadly mistaken.
This is the best definition of cowardly: a person or persons who perpetrate a terrorist activity (or “vandalism,” as the authorities are calling it) without giving a reason.
The only excuse I might consider remotely righteous is showing how easy it is to knock out the electrical grid, but even this could have been performed by methods that did not cause the collateral damage to innocent people that the outage caused.
So I challenge the perps to cowboy up and let us all know what the point was.
William Dunne
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
Well put. Criminals are not known for their logic and intellect. They will eventually stumble, or boast, and stand trial for their crimes.
Kent, there is some speculation that this was in protest of the drag show at the Sunrise. The shooting took place at 7pm, exactly when the show was to start. Coincidence? Probably not. So why don't you help the authorities find those responsible? Given your myriad of comments that show your religious based hostility to gays in general, and drag "queens" in particular, and given the travels you circle in, you probably know who did it, or know people who know who did it. So help the Sheriff find them so they can "...stand trial for their crimes."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.