The recent drag show at the Sunrise Theater raises questions about the theater’s standards for determining what is allowed to be presented in the theater. Do they actually have formal standards? If so, what are they?

Would the theater allow a performance that is pornographic? I doubt it, but some have said the drag show was that. Misogynistic? Some have said it was that too. Would they allow a performance that is racially charged? I doubt it. What about anti-semitic?

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Lisa Wells
Lisa Wells

Oh great, another ignorant person equating a drag show to pornography. What do you think happens at these shows - people having sex? If someone wants to put on a show that is misogynistic, racially charged, or anti-semitic, so what. Free speech is protected in our country and the market will figure out what they want to watch or not.

Not to worry John, we DO, like everywhere else in this country, have public decency laws. Maybe next time attend the show so you'll have an informed opinion because it's very obvious by your statements that you have no idea what these shows are about.

As an aside, I find it interesting that everyone is losing their shirts over a show but then are silent about Nazi flags. Nice.

Report Add Reply
Sally Larson

John, Drag shows are purely for entertainment, they are light hearted and funny. People made this out to be something to be afraid of and therefore bad. Here is a great explanation of what a Drag show is all about.

"A drag show is a piece of entertainment consisting of a variety of songs, monologues or skits featuring either single performers or groups of performers in drag meant to entertain an audience. They range from amateur performances at small bars to elaborately staged theatrical presentations. Many drag shows feature performers singing or lip-synching to songs while performing a pre-planned pantomime, or dancing. The performers often don elaborate costumes and makeup, and sometimes dress to imitate various famous female singers or personalities. Some events are centered around drag, such as Southern Decadence where the majority of festivities are led by the Grand Marshals, who are traditionally drag queens."

I seriously doubt our wonderful Sunrise Theater would have anything to do with pornography. It's really absurd and reckless to even mention it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days