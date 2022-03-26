Thank you for the commentary on roadside trash. In my adult life, I have lived in Illinois, Virginia, Florida, California and Michigan and have traveled to 49 of the 50 states. I moved to North Carolina 25 years ago and settled in Pinehurst in 2000 and consider it, and North Carolina, my favorite place with one exception.
Nowhere have I seen the amount of roadside trash that is evident everywhere in our state. Why this is more commonplace here I don’t know, but education and enforcement should be more of a priority.
It is embarrassing when people come to visit and praise our beautiful state, then add, “But what’s with all the trash on the highways?”
Kevin McKinney, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
