There has been considerable discussion in columns and articles in The Pilot about the educational performance of Moore County schools.
One Board of Education member has often stated performance has improved dramatically compared to years past and that our schools perform among the highest levels of any district in the state. Other board members and pundits have complained about the lack of performance in our schools.
What is the right answer? Let’s find out. Should the Board of Education commission a study? Many would say not because of the possibility of bias. Who then should commission such a study? I suggest our Board of Commissioners.
Our commissioners are responsible for significant school funding through allocations of county tax revenues. They should be very interested as to what the answer to this question is.
I recommend the commissioners appoint an independent study to determine what the right answer is. Are we getting our money’s worth?
If the answer is yes, then great. If not, what needs to be done?
Also, even if we are getting our money’s worth, are there investments that could be made that would get us true excellence? What would the cost of that excellence be?
John Misiaszek, Vass
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
(3) comments
When Democrat Governor Jim Hunt abolished the use of nationally-normed exams (like the Iowas) in the late 1990s, replacing these with the dumbed-down “ABCs of Education” tests, unique to our state, he made it nearly impossible for taxpayers to compare academic results to other states. This of course was on purpose, as NC ranked annually at or near the bottom, and probably still does if one could make an objective assessment. Once Republicans gained control of the legislature (after 146 straight years of Democrat rule since Reconstruction), they instituted the school report cards, despised by Democrats and the teacher unions. We know how poorly MCS schools were doing thanks to those report cards - then the CCP flu provided a very convenient excuse to delay new reports fir two years now. Reality is, government school achievement was about two years behind home, charter and private schools before the flu madness set in. Who knows how far behind they now are. You do not need an independent study of this - just ask the Academy of Moore how they judge achievement and apply the same methods to all MCS schools - and report the results.
Here arethe facts:
Moore County Schools Facts and Progress 2010 – 2020
2010 2020
Graduation Rate
All Students 80.2 93.5 +16.6%
Black 70.6 92.8 +31.4%*
Hispanic 60.4 90.5 +49.8%*
Multi-Racial 73.9 89.1 +20.6%*
Economically Disadv. 69.9 87.5 +25.2%
English Learner 56.2 81 +44.1%
Students w/Disabilities 70.8 79.8 +12.7%
White 84.5 94.5 +11.8%*
Asian 87.5 95+ +8.6%*
American Indian 88.9 91.7 +3.1%*
* These graduation rates were above the 2020 graduation rate for ALL North Carolina high school graduates.
MCS ranked #12, out of 115 public school districts in NC, for 2020 graduation rates and is ranked #1 out of the 42 public school districts graduating 700 or more students.
Scholarship Offers $11,500,000 $27,000,000 +134.8%
Ed, are you suggesting Kent was lying when he indicated how poorly Moore County public schools are performing in his comment? I'm shocked, shocked I say.
