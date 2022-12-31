We’re approaching a month since the domestic terrorism event that damaged substations and left thousands of people and businesses without power for most of four days, and we’ve heard next to nothing on the ongoing investigation.
This and previous, though smaller, events shine an ugly light on the poor security of our infrastructure. The longer law enforcement takes to arrest the perpetrator(s), the higher the risk of emboldening other terrorists.
What are Duke Energy and other providers doing to improve security, including camera monitoring of substations and other critical infrastructure? What are our government legislators doing to enact requirements for improved security? I’ve written to them in hopes of finding out, and I urge other readers to as well.
Vincent Collogan
Southern Pines
(1) comment
If we had a newspaper with investigative reporters we might know more. Alas. And what about the shootout in downtown Aberdeen in broad daylight? When will we see a detailed report on what that was all about? And the same for the gang-style murder at the Pure gas station near Reservoir Park?
