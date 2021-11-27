Earlier this year, there was much discussion about the creation of an economic development hub to revitalize Northern Moore County, an economically disadvantaged area of Moore County much in need of such an effort.
A plan to establish this proposed hub in Carthage — not actually in northern Moore County, but closer than Southern Pines, Pinehurst, etc. — was scrapped. The need to create such a hub, the need to establish increased economic opportunity in northern Moore County, did not vanish with the potential opportunity in Carthage.
I ask our county commissioners: What is your current plan to revitalize economic development in northern Moore County?
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
