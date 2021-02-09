I read regularly in local news that my beliefs have been identified as the “radical left” and I wonder what is so radical. Let’s review:
“Frazzledrip”: The act of removing a child’s face, wearing it as a mask while drinking the child’s blood. No, not the idea of the radical left.
Jewish Space Lasers: Used in 2020 to start wildfires in California. Nope, not our idea.
COVID-19: A contagious disease that can be mitigated by social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask. Yes, we believe it is in the best interest of our community to follow these recommendations.
Patriotism: Devotion to and vigorous support of the United States of America. You bet. We are definitely on board with this.
Health care: People have a right to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease, illness and/or injury. Sure, we do believe this.
Religion: The right to practice your faith. Yep, we believe this too.
Firearms: A right that does not necessarily mean you can be armed in all circumstances. Again, we believe this.
So, if I were a rational person, I’d say that we are not radical at all. Some of the ideas listed above would definitely be radical, but they are not the beliefs of the left.
We want the things that help people achieve the ideas of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, not to the exclusion of some but the inclusion of all. If that makes me the radical left, so be it, you’ve got me.
I want to help people think about how we have gotten to a place where there is no “loyal opposition,” only enemies. We’re all neighbors; let’s try to be friendly.
Debby McGovern
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
I know! It's so funny the things they attribute to the Democrats, they have been so conned they don't even know it.
