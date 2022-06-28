Myra Bradwell was intellectually gifted and started to read for the law following her marriage to attorney James Bradwell. She passed the Illinois bar exam with the highest honors.

She founded and operated the Chicago Legal News, the most widely circulated legal newspaper in the U.S. Her application for a law license was denied twice by the Illinois Supreme Court, first “by reason of the disability imposed by your married condition” and then, on appeal, simply because she was a woman.

When Myra appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the country treated her lawsuit as a comedy. The state of Illinois considered the case such a foregone conclusion that it did not even send an attorney to make an oral presentation before the Court in 1873. The vote was 8-1 against Myra, with the majority declaring in derogatory language that the idea of a married woman taking on a career independent of her marital duties was “repugnant” and must be resisted. “The Paramount destiny and mission of women are to fulfill the noble and benign offices of wife and mother. This is the Law of the Creator,” read the decision. Only Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase dissented.

The recent Supreme Court decision might not have occurred had the Equal Rights Amendment been ratified. The conservative right may now push for other gender-related issues, such as denying contraception to women and defining marriage as a social contract only between a man and a woman. As the old Virginia Slims commercial used to say: “You’ve come a long way, baby!” Women, welcome to the 19th century.

It’s also amusing that the Court will allow states to regulate a woman’s pregnancy, but deny states the power to regulate a man’s gun — both of them.

Matt Farina

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days