Myra Bradwell was intellectually gifted and started to read for the law following her marriage to attorney James Bradwell. She passed the Illinois bar exam with the highest honors.
She founded and operated the Chicago Legal News, the most widely circulated legal newspaper in the U.S. Her application for a law license was denied twice by the Illinois Supreme Court, first “by reason of the disability imposed by your married condition” and then, on appeal, simply because she was a woman.
When Myra appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the country treated her lawsuit as a comedy. The state of Illinois considered the case such a foregone conclusion that it did not even send an attorney to make an oral presentation before the Court in 1873. The vote was 8-1 against Myra, with the majority declaring in derogatory language that the idea of a married woman taking on a career independent of her marital duties was “repugnant” and must be resisted. “The Paramount destiny and mission of women are to fulfill the noble and benign offices of wife and mother. This is the Law of the Creator,” read the decision. Only Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase dissented.
The recent Supreme Court decision might not have occurred had the Equal Rights Amendment been ratified. The conservative right may now push for other gender-related issues, such as denying contraception to women and defining marriage as a social contract only between a man and a woman. As the old Virginia Slims commercial used to say: “You’ve come a long way, baby!” Women, welcome to the 19th century.
It’s also amusing that the Court will allow states to regulate a woman’s pregnancy, but deny states the power to regulate a man’s gun — both of them.
Matt Farina
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
