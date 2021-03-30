I am not sure who has gotten more press in the past few weeks, Lydia Boesch or Meghan Markle.
I have appreciated reading all the informative articles that have run in The Pilot about the group of folks who call themselves Freedom Matters. Even with all the information I am still very confused about one thing. Of course I guess it is always confusing when someone says one thing and does another.
Last year, Lydia spearheaded the Pinewild community in a masterful effort to provide lifesaving masks for the workers at FirstHealth. This was a tremendous undertaking. As a resident of Pinewild myself, I was very proud of our efforts to protect front-line workers and grateful to Lydia for her leadership in that endeavor.
So now Lydia is once again in the position of leadership, only now she seems to have a completely opposite agenda and is promoting that Pinehurst abandon the mask mandate adopted by North Carolina.
Of course everyone is entitled to their own opinion about the value of masks. I however find it very confusing that someone who sees no value in the wearing of masks and is so opposed to them would have spent so much time and effort making sure our front-line workers had masks. I have to ask what could have been Lydia’s motivation last year when she led our community to make thousands of masks.
Kathy Hodges
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
