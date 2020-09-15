This letter is a response to Ric Mayle, who complained that his “Trump hater” friend couldn’t name even one thing that Trump should have done that would have helped control the coronavirus.
You asked to be “enlightened” so I’ll help you out.
Despite being told in the days before he took office and at least once a year since that a pandemic was possible, Trump failed to listen or prepare. Obama’s administration even left a playbook for dealing with a pandemic. In January, when it was clear the pandemic had reached the U.S., Trump downplayed it.
Trump had three years to replace the stockpile of ventilators and PPE but instead, he complained about the prior administration leaving the “cupboard bare.”
Despite advice from the CDC and other experts, the president refused to promote mask-wearing and set a horrible example by refusing to wear one himself (ditto Mike Pence).
Trump promoted ridiculous and dangerous “treatments” such as ingesting bleach.
He promoted hydroxychloroquine, which is used by sufferers of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis but has not been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19. Thanks to him, the people with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis now have trouble getting their medicine.
Trump has repeatedly lied to the American people about the extent of testing being done and the status of America versus the rest of the world in testing and number of deaths.
Patricia Currie Blume
Pinehurst
