I am a veteran with over 29 years of active duty behind me and over 25 years in Army Special Forces. I served in Afghanistan in 2001and 2002. I also served in Iraq in 2003. I retired from the military in 2004.
In 2001, after 9/11, the U.S. military pushed the Taliban out of Afghanistan within 90 days.
After 20 years, from 2001 to now, the U.S. government has now decided to abandon Afghanistan, leaving U.S. taxpayer money in Afghan banks and leaving U.S. military equipment with the Afghan Army.
The Afghan banks with U.S. taxpayer money are empty, and U.S. military equipment is now in the hands of the Taliban, who have retaken the entire country. The Taliban are now better financed and equipped than in 2001.
What happened?
Ignacio Balderas
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
The Biden Administration happened. You’re right; the situation in Afghanistan is worse than 2001, Much worse
Apparently Trump told FOX Business News he would have left Afghanistan "in smoldering ruins". And "the situation in Afghanistan is worse than in 2001" - EVEN THOUGH the U.S. has spent Trillions of dollars and lost thousands of precious American lives. Fortunately, we are no longer in Afghanistan. Thank you Biden Administration.
John Misiaszek
